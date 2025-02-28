Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 1.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

