Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.82 and traded as low as $2.65. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 155,946 shares traded.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.