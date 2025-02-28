Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,003 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 46,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Barclays by 4.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 10.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Down 0.5 %

BCS stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCS

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.