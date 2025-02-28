Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $169,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.15.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $389.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

