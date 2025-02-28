Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $180,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,880.44. This trade represents a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,194. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $130.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $132.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

