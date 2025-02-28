Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,079 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at $3,164,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at $230,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SEA by 48.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,747 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $126.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 843.45 and a beta of 1.55. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $139.18.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

