Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,079 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at $3,164,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at $230,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SEA by 48.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,747 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.
SEA Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE SE opened at $126.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 843.45 and a beta of 1.55. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $139.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SEA Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
