Whipplewood Advisors LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,651,000 after acquiring an additional 285,621 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,810,000 after acquiring an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,472,000 after acquiring an additional 324,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 856,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $110.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

