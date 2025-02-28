Whipplewood Advisors LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $563.77 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $568.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,093.55. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. This trade represents a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,077 shares of company stock worth $4,620,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.