Whipplewood Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $468.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $446.38 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $419.70 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $466.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.