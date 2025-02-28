Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPFF. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 555,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Get Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Price Performance

SPFF opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

About Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.