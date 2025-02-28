William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.79 million.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance
PRCT stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94.
Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics
In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $2,728,575.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,605.36. This trade represents a 34.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,423 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $2,568,844.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,851,521.64. The trade was a 14.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 748,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,974,000 after purchasing an additional 233,430 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $66,972,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $2,308,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Featured Articles
