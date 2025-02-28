William Blair Begins Coverage on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Altimmune

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.