William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday,RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

NASDAQ:LFST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.72. 871,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,817,000 after purchasing an additional 235,316 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,136,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after buying an additional 184,896 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 367,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 111,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 297,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

