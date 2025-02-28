Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $329.51 and last traded at $331.81, with a volume of 23082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $337.20.

Winmark Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.63.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the third quarter worth $271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 14.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Stories

