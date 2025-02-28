Winpak Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Winpak Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WPK opened at C$43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.35. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of C$38.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.16.

Get Winpak alerts:

About Winpak

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.