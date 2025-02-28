Winpak Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.
Winpak Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:WPK opened at C$43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.35. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of C$38.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.16.
About Winpak
