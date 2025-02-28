Woolworths Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.39 (ASX:WOW)

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 341.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

