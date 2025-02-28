Woolworths Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.39 (ASX:WOW)

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.
Woolworths Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 341.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
