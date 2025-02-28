WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Down 15.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) fell 15.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 648.87 ($8.23). 10,108,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 2,562,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.77).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.19) to GBX 960 ($12.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 775.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 783.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. WPP had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.91), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($95,914.27). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

