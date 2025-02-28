WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) dropped 15.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 648.87 ($8.23). Approximately 10,108,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 2,562,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.77).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.19) to GBX 960 ($12.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 775.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 783.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. WPP had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Analysts predict that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.91), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($95,914.27). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

