WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.31, Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS.

WW International Stock Performance

Shares of WW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

