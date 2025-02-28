XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $107.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. XPEL updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

XPEL Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of XPEL opened at $32.01 on Friday. XPEL has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33.

Get XPEL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $612,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,457,247.60. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.