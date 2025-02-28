Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of PROS worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in PROS by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,304.56. This trade represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.22.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PRO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PROS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

