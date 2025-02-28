Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 211.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $108.27 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $25,769.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,810.78. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

