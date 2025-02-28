Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $825,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $818,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,977,000 after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,822,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This trade represents a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,192. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,368.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,256.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,290.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,330.97. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,142.91 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.