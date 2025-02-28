Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $123.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

