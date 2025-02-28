Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 16.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 257.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 21.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HUN stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.95. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $27.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
