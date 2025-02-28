Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Chemed by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2,057.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2,314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $586.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $543.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.11. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $512.12 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.