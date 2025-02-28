Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $5,731,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Chemours by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 148,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. On average, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 175.44%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

