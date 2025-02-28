YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and traded as high as $56.27. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $55.31, with a volume of 5,964 shares changing hands.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.