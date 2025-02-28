Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Has $375,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 431.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $204.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.94. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.42%.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.