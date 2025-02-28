Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 472,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Taboola.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 54.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 257,009 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Taboola.com by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 512,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 412,042 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 1,218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $823.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taboola.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taboola.com declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Taboola.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

