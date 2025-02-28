Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Takes $225,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 46.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 1,620.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 36,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 351.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 207,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 161,204 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGG. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:NGG opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

