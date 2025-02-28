YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDYGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 1303634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.8983 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 177,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.