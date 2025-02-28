YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 1303634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.8983 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 177,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

