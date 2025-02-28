YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 1303634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.
YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.8983 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
