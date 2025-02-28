Yum! Brands (YUM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/28/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $148.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $140.00 to $151.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $156.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Yum! Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Yum! Brands was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

1/21/2025 – Yum! Brands had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $158.00.

1/10/2025 – Yum! Brands had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $153.00.

1/7/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $154.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/31/2024 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of YUM traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.43. 3,003,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,933. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.47.

Get Yum! Brands Inc alerts:

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $522,883.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares in the company, valued at $20,474,708.10. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

