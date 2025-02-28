Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PRU

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.81. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.69.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $112.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $104.44 and a one year high of $130.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

