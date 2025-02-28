Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of SPG Q2 Earnings

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Simon Property Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.44.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $182.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $139.25 and a 12 month high of $188.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,059,505,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 617.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,398 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,592,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,906,000 after buying an additional 993,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.70%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.