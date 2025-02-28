Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for AMD Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $99.51 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.