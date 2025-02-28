Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cirrus Logic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

CRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $102.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.06. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 98.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

