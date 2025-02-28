Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Issues Earnings Results

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Zai Lab updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Zai Lab Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,289. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $199,281.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,157.52. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

