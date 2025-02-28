Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Zai Lab updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Zai Lab Price Performance

ZLAB opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.02. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $199,281.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,157.52. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

