Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.90.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $200.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.