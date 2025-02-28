Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.90.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $200.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,196.26. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.4% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 105,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Zoetis by 16.8% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.