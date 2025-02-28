ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $10.30 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of ZI opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 400.47, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,885.42. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

