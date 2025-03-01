10,539 Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Acquired by Sims Investment Management LLC

Sims Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in eXp World by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in eXp World by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 38,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in eXp World by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in eXp World by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $255,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,413,714. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 386,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,811 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

EXPI stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -142.86%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

