107,860 Shares in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Acquired by Sage Investment Counsel LLC

Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,860 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. TFS Financial accounts for about 1.8% of Sage Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 34.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 163,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at $619,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 403.57%.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $131,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,005.51. This trade represents a 34.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,062.84. This trade represents a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $694,360. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

