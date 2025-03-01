1,131 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Bought by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 882,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 77,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 785,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 162.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 377,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.7 %

ORI opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.88. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

