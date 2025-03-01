14,892 Shares in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB) Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,470,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,529 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 396,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after buying an additional 65,417 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,123,000.

Get ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91.

About ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.