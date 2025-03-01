18,817 Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Bought by Sage Investment Counsel LLC

Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 13,513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,832.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a current ratio of 38.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.92.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.98%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

