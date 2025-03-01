23,292 Shares in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Bought by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 0.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned about 0.15% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLIP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $2,092,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $578,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $578,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $1,796,000.

Get Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLIP opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.30. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.56.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.