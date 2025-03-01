23,292 Shares in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Bought by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 0.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned about 0.15% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLIP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $2,092,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $578,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $578,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $1,796,000.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:CLIP opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.30. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.56.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.
