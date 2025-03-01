2,437 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,312,000 after acquiring an additional 485,291 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of APA by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 149,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

APA opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 3.15.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Insider Activity at APA

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,391 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,292.08. The trade was a 54.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

