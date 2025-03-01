36,356 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Acquired by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for 1.0% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 232,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

